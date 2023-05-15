Prince Andrew Is Reluctant to Leave His Home Though He Can No Longer Afford It: Source
Prince Andrew is having a hard time moving out of his current residence. A source tells ET that Andrew is resistant to moving from his current home, although he can no longer afford the upkeep.
"Prince Andrew has been reluctant to leave Royal Lodge despite being informed several months ago he would need to move from his current home in Windsor," a source tells ET. "Prince Andrew resides in the ten-bedroom property with his former wife Sarah Ferguson. The disgraced brother of King Charles has been informed that he can relocate to Frogmore Cottage, the former home of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle."
The source adds, "Prince Andrew has resisted the move for some time, but it is understood he can no longer afford the upkeep on the property. Prince Andrew’s stipend has been reduced as he is no longer a working member of the Royal Family."
In January, Andrew's brother, King Charles III took away his access to his former apartment and office inside Buckingham Palace. The decision came more than three years after Andrew stepped back from public duties and was later stripped of his royal patronages amid controversy over his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein and alleged sexual assault of Virginia Giuffre, which he has denied.
Last month, the king stopped the annual grant provided to his 63-year-old brother, which made him unable to afford his current residence at the Royal Lodge.
In March, ET confirmed that Charles asked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to leave their residence at Frogmore Cottage -- which was gifted to them by Queen Elizabeth following their marriage in 2018.
In a statement to ET, a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan said, "We can confirm The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage."
Harry and Meghan have until early summer to vacate the property. It has not been confirmed who delivered the eviction notice. However, ET confirmed it was at the directive of the king. Buckingham Palace offered no comment.
A royal source told ET that "any such discussions would be a private family matter."
Andrew was in attendance during his brother's coronation on May 6. However, he remained largely in the background. Andrew was also notably absent from Charles' official coronation family portrait.
The photo did, meanwhile, see Charles' other siblings, Princess Anne and Prince Edward in their royal regalia alongside the newly crowned king and Queen Camilla.
Also included in the group photo were the rest of the senior royal members -- Prince William and Kate Middleton, Princess Anne's husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, Prince Edward's wife, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh and Princess Alexandra.
Prince Harry was also absent from the photo, as he left right after the ceremony to go back home to California to celebrate his son Archie's fourth birthday alongside Meghan.
