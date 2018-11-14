Like father, like son!

Prince Harry and Prince Charles don’t always look very similar to the untrained eye, but in some throwback pics, released in honor of the Prince of Wales’ milestone 70th birthday, it’s clear that the Duke of Sussex sports facial hair just like his regal father!

In 1976, Prince Charles decided to ditch his clean cut look and sport some sexy facial hair, which appeared to have a slightly red tinge to it!

The pic, and several others like it, are the spitting image of Prince Harry’s current full-bearded look.

The official Clarence House account shared a photo and video montage of Prince Charles in honor of his special birthday, featuring not only his bearded look but also a host of image from his childhood with Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip.

Happy 70th birthday to HRH The Prince of Wales. pic.twitter.com/xmiPV4K7w4 — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) November 14, 2018

Wishing His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales a very Happy 70th Birthday. pic.twitter.com/jpjKJpEM4l — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) November 14, 2018

The Royal Family’s official Twitter account posted touching footage of a baby Prince Charles playing with his mother, Queen Elizabeth, from the family’s archives.

In honor of Charles’ birthday, the family released two stunning portraits with Charles, Camilla, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Charles’ three grandchildren, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

For more from the sweet portraits, see the clip below:

