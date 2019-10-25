It takes two! Prince Harry made a surprise cameo on Friday at Meghan Markle's round table discussion on gender equality with The Queen's Commonwealth Trust and One Young World.

Meghan, who has worked for years with One Young World, a youth leadership organization, has sought to let the two organizations collaborate now that she has been named Vice President of the Queen's Commonwealth Trust.

The couple arrived at the event at Windsor Castle by car with Harry in the driver's seat.

Prince Harry joined his wife, Meghan, today as she attended a roundtable discussion on gender equality with The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust (QCT) and One Young World at Windsor Castle - and he did the driving! @queenscomtrustpic.twitter.com/OOrWLKmnNm — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) October 25, 2019

Originally, Meghan was supposed to attend the round table discussion solo, but brought in her husband along to help discuss gender equality. While addressing the group ahead of the talk, the Duchess of Sussex highlighted the significance of Harry's participation.

"In terms of gender equality, which is something I have championed for quite a long time, I think that that conversation can't happen without men being a part of it," she explained. "This is something that is also key to the way my husband feels. He's been working in this space since 2013, which a lot of of people don't notice as much. But I think that's what's really important. You can't have a conversation about women's empowerment with just women."

Meghan begins the discussion by telling the group that it’s impossible to have a discussion about gender equality without men being involved - and mentions how this is a subject her husband has been working on since 2013 @queenscomtrust#OneYoungWorldpic.twitter.com/lhkKqbtJYO — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) October 25, 2019

She then playfully added, "So thank you for letting him crash the party."

‘Thank you for letting him [Harry] crash the party,’ jokes Meghan. pic.twitter.com/NuYJ8b4bl4 — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) October 25, 2019

At the event, Meghan, 38, wowed in an all-merlot style with a loose V-neck sweater, fitted leather skirt from Nordstrom and matching stiletto heels. She paired her monochromatic look with an elegant beehive up-do, framing her face with several loose strands of hair. As for Harry, he sported a sky-blue suit and a navy tie.

The couple has had a difficult few months. They recently returned with their 5-month-old son, Archie, from their royal tour of Africa, which ended with the news that they were taking legal action against several British tabloid news organizations.

This week, the documentary special, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey aired first in the U.K. and then in the U.S. to mixed reviews. In the special, the couple is candid about their emotional state following their May 2018 royal wedding and the birth of their son this past May. An emotional Meghan talked about the tabloids "destroying" her life, saying she did not feel "OK" after all she had been through.

