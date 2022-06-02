Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Seen in England for the First Time Since Royal Exit -- See the Pics!
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped out for the kickoff of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebration.
Their arrival marks the first time their daughter will meet the monarch since being born in Santa Barbara, California, last June and the first time they've returned to the U.K. as a family since stepping down as senior royals and relocating to California in 2020.
In photos posted by Derek Momodu, The Daily Mirror's Associate Picture Editor, Meghan and Harry could be seen chatting with the Queen's first cousin, the Duke of Kent, who accompanied the monarch during her balcony appearance at Trooping the Colour.
Another photo posted by Momodu shows Meghan adorably interacting with Savannah Phillips and Mia Tindall.
According to a source close to the royal family, the queen is delighted she will be meeting her great-granddaughter for the first time and excited to be able to spend time with Archie and Lili. ET understands Harry’s relatives are also looking forward to meeting the couple's infant daughter and seeing Archie.
The meeting will likely happen on Lilibet's first birthday, Saturday, with a source telling ET that the 96-year-old monarch will not attend the Epsom Derby on Saturday, which leaves time for her to meet her great-granddaughter.
"The Queen is not likely to attend the Epsom Derby which falls on Lilibet's first birthday, June 4, which will free her up to meet her great-granddaughter for the first time," the source says.
The source noted that Prince William and Kate Middleton will not be available to meet Meghan and Harry’s baby girl, as they will be in Wales on Saturday, at an engagement at Cardiff Castle. It's unclear whether or not they will meet her at some point during the four-day celebration.
While it will be a bit of a family reunion for Meghan and Harry, they won't be joining the queen and other members of the royal family on the balcony, or riding in a carriage during the ceremony.
A source close to the royal family tells ET, however that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be joined by other members of the royal family as they watch the Trooping the Colour flyover ceremony Thursday from the Major General's Office in Buckingham Palace.
Harry and Meghan are also expected to attend the service of thanksgiving on Friday and the concert on Saturday.
Meghan and Harry's trip to England will serve as their latest visit after quietly stopping there to meet with the queen, Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall in April before heading to the Netherlands for the 2022 Invictus Games.
