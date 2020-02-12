Prince Harry in Talks With Goldman Sachs for Interview Series: Report

Prince Harry is continuing to forge his post-royal future. After speaking at a JPMorgan Chase event in Miami, Florida, earlier this month, the 35-year-old former royal is currently in talks with Goldman Sachs to be featured as a guest speaker for the company's new interview series, Talks at GS, multiple outlets are reporting.

According to CNBC, the Duke of Sussex will likely want to focus on mental health and the needs of veterans in his talks.

Though Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, are working toward being financially independent from the royal family, it has been reported that this gig will not be paid.

Several outlets report that Harry has been in talks with Goldman for several months about the potential collaboration.

In addition to his new independent work, Prince Harry still has some royal duties to attend to before officially stepping down from his HRH titles and responsibilities.

A source told ET that both Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, will be heading back to the U.K. next month to attend the Commonwealth Service for Commonwealth Day at Westminster Abbey in London on March 9. It will be the couple's first joint appearance in the U.K. since they made their bombshell announcement that they are stepping down as senior members of the royal family. This led to talks with Queen Elizabeth II, who later came out in support of the couple and revealed that they would be losing their HRH titles, relinquishing their royal duties, and would be splitting their time between Canada and the U.K.

The source added that the couple will be doing their final round of royal engagements in the U.K. during their March trip.

