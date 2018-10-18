Prince Harry Is Sporting a New Ring, But It’s Not What You Think!

Meghan Markle isn’t the only royal who can rock some bling!

Her husband, Prince Harry, has been noticeably sporting a brand-new ring on his right hand during the couple's royal tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and Tonga. Though the 34-year-old Duke of Sussex already wears a gold wedding band on his left hand, he has been spotted wearing a black band on his right hand during all of his official events.

This new accessory isn’t a meaningful trinket or even a piece of flair to jazz up his outfits. Harry’s actually wearing an Oura Ring, which tracks your sleep and activity and then monitors and documents the readings in a phone app. The Duke is wearing the Heritage black ring, which retails between $299 and $399.

Harry hasn’t been seen without the ring since starting the 16-day, 76-engagement tour with his now-pregnant wife. The pair have been keeping busy in the first three days of their tour, traveling to Sydney, Dubbo, and Melbourne, Australia.

Meghan, 37, also sported a new accessory while traveling around Melbourne on Wednesday. The Duchess was gifted a handmade pasta necklace by a little boy that she wore, and she's additionally been spotted wearing some jewelry that belonged to Harry's late mother, Princess Diana.

For more on the couple’s royal tour, watch the clip below:

