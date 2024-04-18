Prince Harry has called the United States home since 2020 -- but it's now officially on paper!

In new documents obtained by ET, the Duke of Sussex has listed the United States as his New Country/State Usually Resident on paperwork filed for the Companies House, switching his residence from the United Kingdom.

On the documents, which is a registry of British company information, the 39-year-old royal used his full name, Prince Henry Charles Albert David Duke of Sussex.

Prince Harry filed paperwork citing the United States as his primary residence. - Karwai Tang/WireImage

Harry has not lived in the U.K. since 2020, after he and wife, Meghan Markle, stepped away from their royal duties and moved to the United States with their son, Prince Archie, 4. Harry, Meghan and Archie reside in Montecito, California. That is also where the pair welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet, 2. Meghan was born and raised in California.

Shortly after their move, a source told ET that the duke and duchess have "no regrets" about their decision to relocate.

"[They] feel very rewarded from their work," the source said.

In February, the duke revealed that he has "considered" becoming a United States citizen.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle relocated to the United States in 2020. - Yaroslav Sabitov/PA Images via Getty Images

"The American citizenship is a thought that has crossed my mind, but certainly is not something that is a high priority for me right now," Harry told Good Morning America.

While Harry wasn't sure about renouncing his country, he did share that he loves his new home.

"It's amazing," Harry said of living in the States. "I love every single day."

He added, "Do I feel American? No? I don't know how I feel."

Since moving, Harry has briefly returned to the U.K. The fifth in line to the throne made a 24-hour trip back home in February, following the news of his father, King Charles III's, cancer diagnosis.

Harry and Meghan have made strides in the States, continuing the work they planned upon their royal exit. Over the weekend, the couple showed off some PDA as they attended the charity polo match with Harry's Royal Salute Sentebale Team in Wellington, Florida.

After competing in the match, the duke and duchess shared a kiss during the trophy ceremony. The event was double duty for the pair, as they also worked on filming one of their two announced Netflix series.

Last week, ET confirmed that the couple has not one, but two new shows in the works at Netflix, with Meghan taking the reins on a cooking and gardening series and Harry's show focusing on professional polo. Reports say the shows are both in early stages.

