Prince Harry Says He's 'Considered' Becoming a U.S. Citizen

Prince Harry is opening up about his American life. The royal expat says in a new interview that he has "considered" pursuing United States citizenship, but that the process is not something that's top of mind for him at the moment.

While celebrating the Invictus Games "One Year To Go" event in Whistler, Canada, on Thursday, Harry spoke with Good Morning America about his dad life with wife Meghan Markle and their two young children. The couple famously left behind their roles as working Members of the royal family in the United Kingdom in 2020 and moved first to Vancouver, British Columbia, before eventually settling in Montecito, California, later that year.

"It's amazing," Harry said of living in the states. "I love every single day."

Asked whether he now feels American, Harry replied with a chuckle, "Do I feel American? No? I don't know how I feel."

Pressed further on whether he has any interest in making things official with a U.S. citizenship, Harry admitted, "I have considered it, yeah."

Harry said he has "no idea" what was stopping him from pursuing that path, adding, "The American citizenship is a thought that has crossed my mind, but certainly is not something that is a high priority for me right now."

Andrew Chin/Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who wed in 2018, are parents to son Archie, 4, and daughter Lilibet, 2. Archie was born while the family was still living in the U.K., while Lilibet was born in the U.S. Markle herself is a U.S. citizen, hailing from Los Angeles, California.

"They both have got an incredible sense of humor and make us laugh and keep us grounded every single day, like most kids do," he said of their little ones. "I'm just very grateful to be a dad."

Meanwhile, Harry recently jetted back to Buckingham Palace to meet with his own father, King Charles III, following the monarch's cancer diagnosis.

"I love my family," the 39-year-old stated during the GMA interview. "The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that."

When asked about the possibility of King Charles' cancer bringing the family closer together, Harry responded affirmatively, saying, "Absolutely. Yeah, I’m sure." He highlighted the strength of the family unit during challenging times, stating that illness often serves to unite relatives.

Earlier this month, Harry arrived in the United Kingdom, just one day after it was shared that Charles had been diagnosed with an undisclosed type of cancer.

"They spent around 30 minutes together as Charles was still a bit tired from the treatment a day prior," a source told ET at the time. "Prince Harry has now left the U.K. after spending only about 24 hours in London."

Harry's solo trip to the U.K. marked the first time he's returned since May 2023. He did not meet with his brother, Prince William, during his visit amid ongoing tensions between the siblings.

Amid Charles' health battle, royal expert Katie Nicholl told ET that the king "desperately" wants to reconcile with Harry.

"The king would have been hugely relieved and comforted by the fact that Harry flew over," Nicholl shared, explaining that the meeting likely was "emotional and probably quite difficult for both of them."

The Invictus Games will be held from Feb. 8 to 15, 2025, and are set to include winter sports -- including alpine skiing, Nordic skiing, skeleton and wheelchair curling -- for the first time. Prince Harry founded the Paralympic competition for wounded service members one decade ago.

RELATED CONTENT: