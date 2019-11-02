Prince Harry has made his first official visit to Japan!

The Duke of Sussex -- who is Patron of the Rugby Football Union -- paid a visit to the country on Saturday to watch the England Rugby team compete against South Africa's Springboks in the 2019 Rugby World Cup Final at Yokohama Stadium.

"I think Japan is fantastic for Rugby," Harry said in a video posted to Twitter, praising Japan for success in hosting the first Rugby World Cup to be held in Asia. "Japan, the way they've hosted this whole competition has been incredible. I think they way they respect each other, the way they respect the game and the way they respected the traveling teams has been typically Japanese and remarkable."

Despite England putting on a competitive fight, the South Africa Springboks were announced as this year's Rugby World Cup champions.

"A great effort by England in reaching the World Cup Final 2019 and congratulations to South Africa on winning a hard fought game. #RWC2019," the Royal Family tweeted following the game. "#ENGvRSA @rugbyworldcup."

"Congratulations South Africa! Rugby World Cup champions 2019! Tonight was not England’s night, but the whole nation is incredibly proud of what @EnglandRugby have achieved over the past few months," Harry added in a post on the Sussex Royal Instagram page. "Hold your heads high boys, you did an outstanding job and we couldn’t have asked more from you."



"To the whole of South Africa - rugby unites all of us in more ways than we can imagine, and tonight I have no doubt that it will unite all of you," he continued. "After last months visit, I can’t think of a nation that deserves it more. Well done and enjoy! Arigatu gozaimasu Nihon 🇯🇵."

According to Kensington Palace, Harry also met with other athletes to hear about their inspiring journeys as they prepare to qualify for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games next summer. He is expected to return to the United Kingdom on Sunday, in preparation for Remembrance Week.

Meanwhile, back in England, Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, made a surprise visit to the women of Luminary Bakery this week as they celebrated the opening of their new location. "It was a special moment to acknowledge the spirit of Luminary and their remarkable business model that opens its arms to women from vulnerable circumstances (be it abuse, poverty, trafficking, marginalisation) and equips them with the job skills and confidence to succeed," the Sussex Royal Instagram captioned a video of Meghan with the ladies. "Having sat down with @luminarybakery at their flagship location earlier this year and from that inspiring visit choosing to feature them as #ForcesForChange in the September issue of @britishvogue, Her Royal Highness was proud to be invited to attend the launch of their second bakery."

"This addition will enable the organisation to provide services, support and mentoring for four times the number of women," the post continued. "Luminary Bakery - a sustainable grassroots organisation in the heart of London - is a beautiful example of community and uplifting those during hardship for the greater good. If you find yourself in the area, please visit and support the women of @LuminaryBakery to enjoy their delicious baked goods and to see the impactful work they’re doing."

