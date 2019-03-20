Spring has sprung and Prince Harry knows just how to celebrate!



On Wednesday, the royal redhead paid a visit to St. Vincent’s Catholic Primary School in Acton, England where he met the institution’s young students, many of whom had created Union Jacks, the U.K.’s flag, to celebrate his visit.



The 34-year-old Duke of Sussex sported dark blue slacks, a button-up and a light-blue jacket for the outing. Upon arriving he crouched down and greeted dozens of youngsters, who presented him with their patriotic artwork.

He also said hello to Winnie, the headmaster of the school's dog, who he calmed by placing his finger to his lips, the universal sign for quieting down.

Thank you to the children of @StVincentsActon (and Winnie the dog!) for the warm welcome today for The Duke of Sussex ahead of today’s tree planting in support of the @QueensCanopy, together with the @WoodlandTrust. pic.twitter.com/7d4tdtI4W9 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 20, 2019

But Harry wasn’t on hand simply to say hello — they all had a project for the big day. He was visiting to show his support for The Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy Initiative with the Woodland Trust, a program designed to promote forest conservation and environmental education.



In a special ceremony, Meghan Markle’s other half planted a tree on the school’s ground, with some help from the kids. Afterward, he unveiled a small plaque commemorating the big day.

The @queenscanopy’s free tree-planting campaign highlights the importance of trees and woods, and the impact they have on the environment. pic.twitter.com/eVhQoddzev — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 20, 2019

This light-hearted day of tree-planting followed a much more somber occasion for the prince, who surprised onlookers when he and his pregnant wife paid a visit to New Zealand House in London on Tuesday to honor the 50 victims of the tragic mass shooting on Friday.



They placed flowers outside the building where a makeshift memorial has been created and left a note in a book of condolences. Harry kept things understated in a dark blue suit for the visit, the duchess wore a black dress under a black coat.

“Our deepest condolences,” Markle wrote in her picturesque handwriting. “We are with you.”



Below, Harry added “Arohanui,” the Maori word for “best wishes.”

