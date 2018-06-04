Prince Harry Speaks in Inspiring Invictus Games Video After New Games Announcement

Prince Harry is speaking from the heart!

The 33-year-old Duke of Sussex announced on Monday that the next Invictus Games will take place in The Hague, Netherlands in 2020. The city will become the fifth to host the event celebrating mentally and physically injured servicemen and women as they compete in various sporting challenges.

“The Netherlands has supported the #InvictusGames from the very beginning, and I know that everyone there will fully get behind and support the soldiers and veterans who have served their countries so bravely,” Harry said in a statement.

The newlywed royal also filmed an inspirational video alongside fellow veterans, talking about the importance of the games.

"If you have the will, anything is possible".⁰



Witness the power of the #InvictusGamespic.twitter.com/HTTeFIHynf — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 4, 2018

“These individuals and their stories are so remarkable that the general public across the world need to see this to draw strength from it and at the same time, competitors themselves will be able to use sport to rehabilitate themselves,” Harry explained.

He also touched on the involvement of participants’ families, adding, “Everybody needs the recovery and the amazing thing about Invictus and the family aspect is that they can recover together.”

Harry further praised the competitors, saying, “They are now, without a doubt, the best role models that any parent out there or anybody could wish for… They are proving that if you have the will, anything is possible.”

The next chapter of the #InvictusGames story will continue in The Hague in 2020! 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/iqKRt7DWnT — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 4, 2018

The Invictus Games have always been an important event for Harry, who served in the British Army for 10 years. The 2017 games in Toronto, Canada, marked the first public event where Harry was seen with his now-wife, Meghan Markle.

This year the couple attended U.K. team trials for the 2018 games in Sydney.

The newlyweds are fresh off their headline-making royal wedding last month in Windsor, England. For more from the new Duke and Duchess, watch the clip below!

