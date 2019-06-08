Prince Louis wore the cutest royal hand-me-downs from his uncle Prince Harry.

Kate Middleton and Prince William's 1-year-old son made his first official royal appearance at Saturday's Trooping the Colour celebrations. The tiny tot was adorable as he and his siblings -- 5-year-old Prince George and 3-year-old Princess Charlotte -- all waved atop the Buckingham Palace balcony.

However, royal fans noticed that little Louis' ensemble was the same that the Duke of Sussex wore for his second appearance at the Trooping the Colour event in 1986. In old photos, Harry is being held by Princess Anne and is seen wearing a white shirt with blue stitching and matching blue shorts, just like the ones Louis wore. Coincidently, both Princess Anne and the Duchess of Cambridge wore yellow.

Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

The royals appear to have a tradition of having their children rewear their old baby clothes. Back in 2015 when George was 1 year old, he was dressed in the same baby blue outfit that his father, William, wore in 1984.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images -- Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

Louis has also previously been photographed sporting what appeared to be his big brother, George's, striped shorts, during a family outing last month.

Matt Porteous/Samir Hussein/WireImage

For more on the royal family, watch below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Prince Louis Makes His First Royal Appearance With Kate Middleton, Prince William and Siblings

Meghan Markle Makes First Royal Appearance Since Giving Birth at Trooping the Colour Parade

Prince Louis Sports Same Striped Shorts That Brother Prince George Did When He Was a Tot

Related Gallery