Prince Philip Surrenders Driver's License 3 Weeks After Car Crash

Prince Philip has surrendered his driver's license.

“After careful consideration, The Duke of Edinburgh has taken the decision to voluntarily surrender his driving licence," a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace told ET on Saturday, just over three weeks after the 97-year-old royal was involved in a car crash.

Philip was driving a Range Rover on Jan. 17, when his vehicle and a Kia collided close to the Sandringham Estate. The Duke, as well as the driver of the other vehicle and a small child passenger, were uninjured. The passenger in the Kia, however, Emma Fairweather, suffered a broken arm. Philip wrote Fairweather an apology on Sandringham House's stationary last month, per The Daily Mirror.

“I would like you to know how very sorry I am for my part in the accident at the Babingley cross-roads,” he wrote, later explaining, “In normal conditions I would have no difficulty in seeing traffic coming from the Dershingham direction, but I can only imagine that I failed to see the car coming, and I am very contrite about the consequences.”

Philip went on to explain that he left the scene of the accident at the instruction of the police and that it was some time before he learned that Fairweather suffered a broken arm.

“I was somewhat shaken after the accident, but I am greatly relieved that none of you were seriously injured,” he wrote. “I wish you a speedy recovery from a very distressing experience.”

Queen Elizabeth II's husband was spotted out on the road -- and behind the wheel -- just two days after the crash. See more on Philip in the video below.

