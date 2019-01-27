Prince Philip Apologizes to Woman in Car Crash: I Am 'Very Sorry'

Prince Philip is offering a mea culpa to the woman injured in a car crash with him earlier this month.



In a letter on Sandringham House’s stationary, the prince wished Emma Fairweather a sincere apology for the accident, as well as an explanation of the events, as he remembered them, per the Daily Mirror.

“I would like you to know how very sorry I am for my part in the accident at the Babingley cross-roads,” he wrote, later explaining, “In normal conditions I would have no difficulty in seeing traffic coming from the Dershingham direction, but I can only imagine that I failed to see the car coming, and I am very contrite about the consequences.”



He went on to explain that he left the scene of the accident at the instruction of the police and that it was some time before he learned that Fairweather suffered a broken arm.



“I was somewhat shaken after the accident , but I am greatly relieved that none of you were seriously injured,” he wrote. “I wish you a speedy recovery from a very distressing experience.”



Fairweather also shared her elation and gratitude upon receiving the letter from the 97-year-old Duke of Edinburgh.



“When I opened it I saw the Sandringham House headed paper and went ‘Oh my God!’” she told the publication. “I thought it was really nice that he signed off as ‘Philip’ and not the formal title. I was pleasantly surprised because of the personalized nature.”



The accident took place on Jan. 17, very close to the Sandringham Estate -- Philip and Queen Elizabeth II’s private home. He was driving a Range Rover and was uninjured in the crash but was examined by a doctor afterward just to be sure. Fairweather was in the passenger seat of the other car. The vehicle's driver and another passenger, a small child, were also uninjured. Just two days later the prince was spotted out on the road again.



Get more breaking news down below.



RELATED CONTENT:

Kate Beckinsale Hospitalized for Ruptured Ovarian Cyst

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga Shock Fans With Surprise 'Shallow' Performance at Her Vegas Show

Steve Martin Makes Surprise 'SNL' Cameo as Roger Stone in Cold Open

Related Gallery