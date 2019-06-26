Prince William is showing his support for the LGBTQ community.

The 37-year-old royal visited the Albert Kennedy Trust nonprofit group in London, England, on Wednesday, which serves lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender youth who are homeless, living in a hostile environment or in a housing crisis. During the visit, William participated in a group discussion, where he was asked how he would feel if one of his children came out as gay in the future.

William and his wife, 37-year-old Kate Middleton, are parents to three children -- 5-year-old Prince George, 4-year-old Princess Charlotte and 1-year-old Prince Louis.

William replied that it would be "obviously absolutely fine by me," the Associated Press reports. However, he said that he would also be worried.

"It worries me not because of them being gay," he explained. "It worries me as to how everyone else will react and perceive it, and then the pressure is then on them."

"I wish we lived in a world where it's really normal and cool, but particularly for my family, and the position that we are in, that's the bit I am nervous about," he continued, according to the BBC. "How many barriers, you know, hateful words, persecution, all that and discrimination that might come, that's the bit that really troubles me. But that's for all of us to try and help correct and make sure we can put that to the past and not come back to that sort of stuff."

Kensington Palace's Twitter account shared photos of William's visit ahead of the 2019 London Pride Parade taking place on July 6, and noted that the Duke of Cambridge talked to staff about the services they provide, including the "Purple Door" safe house, career services, mentoring programs and various youth engagement activities. He also smiled big as he received a gift housed in a rainbow-colored gift bag.

The Duke officially opened @aktcharity's new services centre in Hoxton, which will host drop-in sessions for young people and grow its youth engagement offering.



Visit akt's website to find out more about their work 👉 https://t.co/EgjpnOJKOXpic.twitter.com/9Kd9Zsb2aQ — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 26, 2019

Prince William has been a longtime supporter of the LGBTQ community. In June 2016, he made history on the cover of Attitude magazine, marking him as the first British royal to cover an LGBTQ magazine.

"No one should be bullied for their sexuality or any other reason," he said in a statement to the publication at the time.

History was also made by the British royal family last September, when Lord Ivar Mountbatten -- Queen Elizabeth II's cousin -- became the first member of the family, immediate or extended, to have a same-sex wedding when he married his partner, James Coyle.

Meanwhile, William recently made headlines when it was reported that his good friend, Thomas van Straubenzee, got engaged to a teacher at George's school. Watch the video below for more:

prince william Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Read Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Birthday Message to Prince William

Prince Harry and Meghan Officially Leave Prince William and Kate’s Charity

Prince William and Kate's Motorcade Injures 83-Year-Old Woman

Related Gallery