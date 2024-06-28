Princess Anne Returns Home After Concussion and Hospitalization

Princess Anne is back home following her recent hospitalization, Buckingham Palace announced on Friday. The 73-year-old younger sister of King Charles III recently suffered an incident on June 23 at her home, leading to a "concussion and minor injuries" the Palace previously reported.

Buckingham Palace shared that Anne is back home at Gatcombe Park from Southmead Hospital. The Princess Royal will remain at her residence while she recovers and will steer clear of official royal duties until her medical team advises her it's safe.

As for the incident that led to Anne's hospitalization, Buckingham Palace previously shared, "There are no further details in relation to this incident, beyond the continued working hypothesis that it involved hard impact from a horse."

Princess Anne, Princess Royal during Trooping the Colour at Horse Guards Parade on June 15, 2024 in London, England. - John Phillips/Getty Images

Anne's husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, also released a statement, saying, "I would like to extend my warmest thanks to all the team at Southmead Hospital for their care, expertise, and kindness during my wife's short stay."

Royal correspondent Katie Nicholl previously told ET that there is "no suggestion that this is long-term memory loss," in regards to Anne's condition.

"All we understand is that she cannot remember the incident. Obviously she has been asked about what happened and she simply can't remember, which suggests that she probably blacked out at the time of the event," Nicholl told ET, adding, "but there is no suggestion that this memory loss is anything more than immediately around what happened."

Priness Anne attends day two of Royal Ascot 2024 at Ascot Racecourse on June 20, 2024 in Ascot. - Samir Hussein/WireImage

This is not the first horse-related injury for the longtime equestrian, who suffered a fall while competing in the 1976 Olympics. "It's worth pointing out that she's had some pretty hairy experiences," Nicholl said. "She's been thrown from her horse. She's taken a few knocks. She's been knocked unconscious off her horse before."

As a result of the accident, the princess' engagements -- which included a trip to Canada -- have been postponed.

Prior to her hospitalization, Anne was seen last week at the Royal Ascot alongside members of the royal family. The Princess Royal was also in attendance during the 2024 Trooping the Colour ceremony on June 15, where she appeared on the balcony with King Charles and other royals -- including Kate Middleton, who made her first public appearance after sharing her cancer diagnosis three months earlier.

Updates on Celebrity News, TV, Fashion and More! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT: