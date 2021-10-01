Princess Beatrice Reveals Her Daughter's Name -- See How It Honors the Queen
Princess Beatrice Welcomes First Baby With Husband Edoardo Mapel…
Prince William and Kate Middleton Chat With Daniel Craig, Billie…
‘The Real's Jeannie Mai Expecting First Child With Husband Jeezy
‘That Thing You Do’ Cast Reunites for 25th Anniversary (Exclusiv…
‘RHOA’ Stars Reunite at NeNe Leakes’ Husband Gregg’s Memorial
Rihanna and Nicki Minaj Go on Double Date With A$AP Rocky and Ke…
Liam Payne Jokes About Zayn Malik's One Direction Exit
Met Gala: Billie Eilish Channels Marilyn Monroe!
Saweetie Shows Lots of Skin in Crystal-Covered Look at Met Gala …
Met Gala 2021: Ciara Praises Natalia Bryant, Wears Russell Wilso…
Met Gala 2021: Maluma Gets Flirty With Donatella Versace on the …
Doja Cat Stuns in Six Outfit Changes at 2021 MTV VMAs
'New Amsterdam' Trailer Teases Max and Helen's Romantic Next Ste…
Lizzo Shares NSFW Reason for VMAs Absence on TikTok
Clint Eastwood on Acting at 91 in Latest Western ‘Cry Macho’ (Ex…
Max Harwood on Channeling Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande in ‘Everybod…
Wendy Williams Has COVID-19, Postpones Season 13 Of ‘The Wendy W…
Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Facial Cosmetic Surgery Results
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Lead TIME100: Most Influential Pe…
Bea's baby girl has a name! Almost two weeks after giving birth to her first child, Princess Beatrice, the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson, has officially shared her daughter's name. On Friday, the Buckingham Palace account posted a sweet footprint photo to social media, writing, "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have named their daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi."
Obviously, Sienna's middle name is a tribute to her great grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.
The Palace added, "The couple have said, 'We are all doing well and Wolfie is the best big brother to Sienna.'"
Edoardo is also dad to son Christopher, 5, who goes by Wolfie, from a previous relationship.
Prior to the Palace sharing the full name, Edoardo, posted an update to his own account, writing, "Our life together has just begun, and I can't wait to see all the amazing things that await us. Feeling so much love and gratitude for my amazing wife, baby Sienna and Wolfie. These are the days I never want to forget. This week, a friend said to me the sweetest saying... that with every child you grow a whole new heart."
Sienna arrived on Saturday, Sept. 18 at 11:42 p.m. GMT at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London, England. She weighed six pounds and two ounces.
"The new baby’s grandparents and great grandparents have all been informed and are delighted with the news," the Palace said at the time. "The family would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their wonderful care. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well, and the couple are looking forward to introducing their daughter to her big brother Christopher Woolf."
RELATED CONTENT:
Princess Beatrice Welcomes First Child With Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
Princess Beatrice Opens Up About 'Great Honor' of Being a Stepmom
Princess Beatrice Stuns in Wedding Photos With Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi