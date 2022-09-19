Princess Charlotte Breaks Down in Tears at Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
Princess Charlotte is visibly emotional outside of the funeral of her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. The 7-year-old daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton was seen exiting Westminster Abbey on Monday.
Charlotte, who wore a touching horseshoe brooch, gifted to her by the queen, was seen visibly upset as she wiped her eyes outside of the church in London, England. It is unknown what prompted Charlotte's emotional display as she appeared to be in better spirits shortly after.
Charlotte attended the service alongside her older brother, Prince George, and parents. Charlotte and George joined Kate and Camilla, the Queen Consort in a car that rode behind the procession of the queen's coffin from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch.
The royal siblings then exited the car and stood alongside their parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, at Wellington Arch as the coffin was moved to the hearse to make the drive to Windsor, England.
For more on Her Majesty's death and Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, check out ET's ongoing coverage.
