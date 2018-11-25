Princess Charlotte Looks Strikingly Similar to Princess Diana's Niece

Talk about two of a kind!

Princess Diana’s niece Lady Kitty Spencer recently shared a childhood photo of herself that has fans of the royal family astounded by how is similar she once looked to Princess Charlotte!

“First day of school,” the now-27-year-old captioned an adorable photo of herself while standing under a tree in a checkered dress. In no time, followers started to comment on the striking similarities.

“Princess Charlotte has the Spencer genes. You look so similar on this,” wrote one. “Now we know how amazingly beautiful Charlotte will be in the future,” another chimed in. “I thought it was Princess Charlotte for a [moment],” yet another added.

Like Diana, Spencer is a renowned beauty who’s built a thriving career as a model. She’s walked the runway for Dolce & Gabbana and appeared in glossy advertisements for BVLGARI. Spencer has also covered a number of magazines including Harper's Bazaar UK, Vogue Japan and Tatler.

And now, she's got a little royal doppelganger!

Just days earlier, new photos arrived commemorating Prince Charles’ 70th birthday. In them, the proud birthday boy poses alongside his growing family, including the newest additions: Meghan Markle and Prince Louis. In one frame, he happily holds his youngest grandson. In another, Charlotte’s precious 7-month-old brother grabs at his grandad’s face!

