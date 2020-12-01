Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are celebrating two years of wedded bliss! The couple took to Instagram on Tuesday to mark their second wedding anniversary with sweet tributes.

"Two years married to the most wonderful, inspiring and beautiful woman. Happy anniversary @priyankachopra I love you. ❤️," Jonas, 28, captioned a slideshow of photos from their over-the-top, extravagant Christian ceremony at Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India, in 2018. The couple also had a traditional Indian wedding ceremony, as well as many other pre-wedding festivities.

Chopra, 38, shared a recent pic of herself and Jonas walking hand in hand in London. "Happy 2 year anniversary to the love of my life. Always by my side. My strength. My weakness. My all," she captioned the sweet pic. "I love you @nickjonas."

In a recent interview with ET, Jonas opened up about how he and Chopra have been finding the "silver lining" amid lockdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I've been able to stay real creative, just working on a number of things, whether it's music stuff or film, television development and writing," he explained. "But the biggest upside of all this has been that time at home, which me and Pri wouldn't have had, had this all [not] happened, as busy as our schedules have been over the last couple of years."

"That has been an upside, just for a little while, kind of planting our roots," he continued. "I think both of us also spend a lot of our time bouncing our ideas off each other. Having that support kind of built-in at home is such an amazing thing. We're actually working on a number of things together as well, so it's kind of a family business at this point."

