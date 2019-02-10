Pusha T Teases New Music: 'It's Going to Be Amazing' (Exclusive)

Pusha T is getting his fans hyped for new music.

Apple Music's Zane Lowe spoke to the 41-year-old rapper at the 2019 GRAMMYs on Sunday, where he talked about the follow-up to his critically acclaimed album, Daytona.

"I'm definitely working on new music for sure right now. New album," Pusha says. "I can't say when it's coming but it's going to be amazing, trust me."

Pusha was cryptic on whether his new album will have just seven songs like Daytona.

"It may or may not be," he says. "I don't know, depends on how perfect it is. This was perfect. This was seven songs, Daytona, perfect."

When it comes to the fashion on music's biggest night, the rapper definitely didn't disappoint. He shares that he actually helped design his amazing custom Thom Browne suit.

"Had it done custom, so I just went to the boutique and picked up the embellishments that are on the jacket and that was it," he says.

Pusha's Daytona is up for the Best Rap Album GRAMMY this year, and he reveals his mom is the first person he's calling if he wins.

"She was a little bit upset this morning," he shares. "She was in tears, so I'm going to call her and let her know."

Last July, Kanye and Kim Kardashian West went full-on glam to attend Pusha's wedding in Virginia Beach. Watch the video below for more:

