Queen Elizabeth Posts Her First Instagram Pic on Throwback Thursday

Coolest queen ever!

Queen Elizabeth II is participating in her first Throwback Thursday by making her Instagram debut. Upon her visit to London's Science Museum, the 92-year-old royal -- who was hard to miss in her all-orange outfit -- decided her first post on the social media platform would be a flashback to a letter written by 19th-century mathematician and computer pioneer Charles Babbage to Queen Victoria's husband, Prince Albert.

"Today, as I visit the Science Museum I was interested to discover a letter from the Royal Archives, written in 1843 to my great-great-grandfather Prince Albert," Queen Elizabeth's photo caption reads. "Charles Babbage, credited as the world’s first computer pioneer, designed the 'Difference Engine,' of which Prince Albert had the opportunity to see a prototype in July 1843. In the letter, Babbage told Queen Victoria and Prince Albert about his invention the “Analytical Engine” upon which the first computer programs were created by Ada Lovelace, a daughter of Lord Byron."

The message continues, "Today, I had the pleasure of learning about children’s computer coding initiatives and it seems fitting to me that I publish this Instagram post, at the Science Museum which has long championed technology, innovation and inspired the next generation of inventors."

Fans of the royal family were thrilled to see the Queen on Instagram. Within an hour, the post had already garnered nearly 20,000 likes.

The Instagram post comes 43 years after the Queen sent her first email, making her the first monarch to ever do so, and she has been very adamant about keeping up with technology ever since.

In 2008, she posted her first ever YouTube video during a visit to the Google offices and has was also responsible in part for the launch of the royal family's social media handles.

Here's more with the cool Queen:

RELATED CONTENT:

Queen Elizabeth Is Her Most Regal in New Portrait

Queen Elizabeth Gives Shout-Out to Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Baby in Christmas Broadcast

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Dress as Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip in Regal Halloween Costumes: Pics!

Related Gallery