Queen Elizabeth's Christmas Plans: Inside the Royals' Scaled Back Holiday Amid Omicron Threats
Royal Family Speaks Out After BBC Documentary About Prince Willi…
Prince William and Prince Harry Appear to Be ‘Done’ With Each Ot…
Prince William and Kate Middleton Share Their 2021 Family Christ…
Prince William Says Kids Charlotte and George Have Fights Every …
James Franco Speaks Out, Reveals Why He’s Opening Up About Sexua…
Queen 'Appalled, Shocked' Over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's …
'Sex and the City' Cast Speaks Out Over Chris Noth Allegations
'The Family Chantel': Pedro Confronts His Mom and Grandmother Ab…
Colton Underwood Opens Up About His Coming Out and Teases New Ne…
Watch Offset Help Daughter Kulture With Her Homework!
Kevin Hart on Showing His Serious Side in New Series ‘True Story…
Jason Oppenheim Spills on ‘Selling the OC’ Spinoff Coming to Net…
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Are All Smiles During Date Night
Josh Kelley, Steve Harvey and Bob Newhart Give an Inside Look at…
Celebrating Movie Milestones With Classics ‘Beauty and the Beast…
Reba McEntire Gushes Over Working With ‘Duke of Hazzard’s John S…
Beyonce's Daughter Rumi Looks Just Like Big Sister Blue in New C…
Rebel Wilson Says Her Own Team Didn't Want Her to Lose Weight
‘Being the Ricardos’: Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem on Lucy an…
Christmas will look a little different for the royal family this year. Despite concerns that Queen Elizabeth II would remain in isolation after canceling her family's pre-Christmas lunch as a "precautionary" decision in light of the rising highly transmissible COVID-19 omicron variant, a Palace source tells ET that Prince Charles and Camilla "will be joining Her Majesty for Christmas at Windsor."
ET has also learned that Prince Edward and Sophie, their children, Lady Louise and Viscount James, and Prince Andrew's family -- who live near Windsor Castle -- expect to see the queen during the Christmas holiday.
Prince William and Kate Middleton are scheduled to stay at Anmer Hall, located on the Sandringham Estate, with 8-year-old Prince George, 6-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 3-year-old Prince Louis. They have spent years past with Kate’s parents in Bucklebury Berkshire, near Windsor Castle. A final announcement has not been made regarding the Cambridges' plans. A source close to the family told ET "details are still being worked out how the move to Windsor Castle will adjust Christmas plans."
This is the second year in a row that the queen has decided to celebrate the holidays at home in Windsor. The news comes a day after it was revealed that the queen's daughter, Princess Anne, has been forced to isolate after her husband, Timothy Laurence, tested positive for COVID.
Her Majesty has scaled back several engagements due to a variety of health reasons in recent months. Last month, she missed the annual Remembrance Service after spraining her back. In October, HRH spent the night in the hospital for tests and observation after being advised by doctors to rest for a few days.
While she has since resumed some of her duties, many of them have been virtual and she has scaled back some of her scheduled appearances to maintain her health.
RELATED CONTENT
Queen Elizabeth to Honor Prince Philip in Service of Thanksgiving
Queen Elizabeth Cancels Royal Family's Annual Pre-Christmas Lunch
Rihanna Named National Hero as Barbados Becomes a Republic