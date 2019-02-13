'Queer Eye' Announces Season 3 Premiere Date!

The Fab Five are coming back to the small screen next month!

On Wednesday, Netflix announced Queer Eye season three will launch on March 15. The teaser features an exclusive preview of Carly Rae Jepsen’s upcoming single, “Now That I Found You,” and shows a hilarious Valentine's Day-themed text chain between the show's beloved stars Antoni Porowski (food & wine), Bobby Berk (interior design), Jonathan Van Ness (grooming), Karamo Brown (culture) and Tan France (fashion).

This season, the men are headed to Kansas City, Missouri, to bring their talents to a whole new group, making for more emotionally charged makeovers and heartwarming personal evolutions.

ET spoke to France in December, when he talked about filming season three.

“They were nervous,” he said of their first meetings with locals. “I can’t imagine…let’s say, for example, OK, Debra Messing’s here today. Great, Will & Grace. If Debra Messing turned up and was like, ‘Hey I just want to talk to you for two hours.’ I’d be nervous. If you know that person and you are a fan of that person, that’s nerve-racking. And so the first day actually was so much harder this season than it was last year because they knew who we were.”

France also revealed what the cast fights about the most. Watch the video below for more:

