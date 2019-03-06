R. Kelly Being Investigated in Detroit for Separate Underage Sex Claim

There is a new sexual assault case involving R. Kelly.

After reports surfaced on Wednesday that the R&B singer was under investigation in Detroit for allegedly having intercourse with a teenage girl almost two decades ago, Detroit Police Chief James Craig tells ET "we are aware of the allegations made against R. Kelly that possibly occurred in 2001."

"We've received information from Chicago Police Department of a victim who made allegation of a criminal sexual conduct incident against R. Kelly. The incident allegedly occurred in the city of Detroit when the victim was 13 years old," Craig explains. "Based on the information received, we have made several attempts to follow up with her. We have reached out, at the direction of the victim, to her lawyer, and we are eagerly waiting to speak to her."

He concludes by stating, "We, the Detroit Police Department, take criminal sexual assaults very seriously, as well as all acts of violence committed against our residents, and will investigate all cases equally and with vigor in efforts to bring justice to the victims and their families."

ET has reached out to Kelly's reps for comment.

The statement comes hours after the singer found himself back in jail for the second time in two weeks. On Wednesday, a spokesperson for the Cook County Sherriff’s Office confirmed to ET that the 52-year-old musician was booked on $161,663 bond due to unpaid child support.

He was taken into custody following a hearing for his child support case at the Daley Center in Chicago. He had been ordered to pay more than $160,000 to his second ex-wife, Andrea Lee, by Wednesday morning. The two share three children -- Joann, 21, Jay, 19, and Robert, 17. Kelly’s publicist told ET that the singer offered to pay $50,000 to $60,000 in court and set up a payment plan, however the judge denied the offer. The publicist says Kelly was "deflated" by the refusal.

It's been an eventful day for the artist, as his sit-down interview with Gayle King also aired Wednesday morning on CBS This Morning. Kelly once again denied all sexual abuse allegations against him. The discussion marked his first interview since being charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse late last month.

Kelly has been accused of multiple sexual abuse allegations and inappropriate encounters with girls and young women over the years, but a renewed attention to the allegations came with the release of Lifetime's Surviving R. Kelly docuseries in January, in which more women came forward with allegations of abuse against the singer. Kelly has continued to vehemently deny all of these claims.

Check out the video below to see part of his explosive interview.

