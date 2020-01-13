R. Kelly's ex-girlfriend, Azriel Clary, is ready to put the past behind her.

The 22-year-old took to Instagram on Monday to share photos of her sweet reunion with her family after her recent breakup with Kelly. Clary was 17 when she left her parents to live with Kelly and Joycelyn Savage. Her parents, Angelo and Alice Clary, publicly pleaded for her return in a CBS This Morning interview last March.

"Suprise🥳 Let the healing process begin. Love yall and thank y’all ❤️I even thank everyone who follows me.. because you all believed in me when I could not believe for myself. 🙏🏿🦋 #movingontobetterdays," Clary captioned the slideshow, which showed her and her family posing in matching outfits.

Clary's reunion with her family comes days after she and Kelly's girlfriend, Savage, got into a physical altercation at the singer's residence at Trump Tower.

The confrontation -- part of which was caught on camera while Clary was streaming on Instagram Live -- occurred on Jan. 8 while Clary appeared to be gathering her things from the apartment. Clary had been sharing the place with Savage as Kelly has been in jail facing numerous charges, including multiple counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and sexual assault. Kelly has pleaded not guilty to all charges and has staunchly denied all allegations leveled against him.

