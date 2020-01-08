Police in Chicago responded to a call about a disturbance at R. Kelly's residence at Trump Tower after two of the jailed singer's girlfriends, Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage, got into a physical altercation.

The reported confrontation -- part of which was caught on camera while Clary was streaming on Instagram Live -- occurred Wednesday while Clary appeared to be gathering her things from the apartment unit, which she has been sharing with Savage as Kelly has been in jail facing numerous charges including multiple counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and sexual assault. Kelly has plead not guilty to all charges and has staunchly denied all allegations leveled against him.

Officers "responded to a call of battery in progress inside of a residence involving two females" at the apartment building, the Chicago Police Department confirmed in a statement to ET.

"Upon arrival, officers spoke with a 22-year-old female victim who relayed that she and a 24-year-old female were engaged in a verbal altercation that became physical when the 24-year-old female offender struck the victim in the face," the Chicago PD explained, adding that the pair had been "engaged in a physical altercation until separated by unknown individuals at the scene."

"The offender fled and is not in custody at this time," Chicago PD stated, adding that Clary, "was transported to Northwestern Hospital in good condition."

While streaming on Instagram, Clary alleged that she, Savage and Kelly had engaged in sexual relations together while she was still a minor.

According to what can be seen on the video, Savage and Clary's verbal disagreement escalated, although the full nature of their allegedly physical altercation wasn't captured on camera.

Later, in an Instagram Live video shot after the police arrived, Clary -- who said she's pressing charges against Savage over the alleged altercation -- claimed that Kelly and Savage "slept with a minor, and that minor was me."

Earlier in the day, Clary tweeted, "Today’s a good day to go to jail. I know where the skeletons are buried. You wanna play chess, let’s play (: for the entire world to see."

According to a statement Kelly's lawyer, Steve Greenberg, released to TMZ, he is not concerned about Clary's new allegations claiming Kelly had sexual contact with her when she was underage.

"I have a statement written by Azriel that she provided to me, voluntarily, after Robert was already in jail, that said she never had sex with him when she was under aged," Greenberg said. "As far as this little cat fight, it is clear that it was staged to try and boost social media popularity."

The run-in comes, coincidentally, on Kelly's 53rd birthday, and just days after the premiere of Lifetime's follow-up docuseries Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning.

For more on the numerous charges facing Kelly, both in Chicago and New York, as well as the recent allegations leveled against the singer, watch the video below.

ET has reached out to Kelly's attorney for comment.

