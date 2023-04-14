Rachael Leigh Cook, Tara Reid and Missi Pyle are together again! On Thursday, the ladies posed together at Netflix's Hollywood premiere of A Tourist's Guide to Love for a mini Josie and the Pussycats reunion.

In the cult classic 2001 movie about a girl group, Cook portrays frontwoman Josie McCoy while Reid is one of the Pussycats, Melody Valentine. As for Pyle, she portrays Alexandra Cabot, the sister of the group's manager, Alexander Cabot (Paulo Costanzo).

"I love my Tara, I love antagonist Alexandra from Josie," Cook told ET's Cassie DiLaura on Thursday's red carpet. Continuing to gush over Pyle, she added, "She's such a gift. I could not be a bigger fan of that woman."

As for a Pussycats revival, the 43-year-old actress admitted, "I'm the last person who would know, but I do love me that soundtrack. I think if we just put on the soundtrack, we can just let it take us back to that place."

While Cook is uncertain about a revamp, both Reid and Pyle are down. "It's such a cult classic. People will come up to me all the time and are like, 'It's my favorite movie ever,'" Pyle mused. "The people need to cry for it."

Reid is also in, telling ET, "Oh, we both would down for it. We’d love to. If we could do that. Absolutely."

Gushing over Cook, Reid added, "Rachael is, like, my best friend in the whole world. So anything Rachael does, I will always support her. She's the kindest, sweetest, smartest, [most] intelligent. She's my baby girl. I love her so much."

The actress even has an idea of how to bring the beloved girl group back to the big screen. "It could be like a band that went south and maybe made it again. The comeback of the band," she pitched.

Reid, Pyle and Cook now all star in a new rom-com, A Tourist's Guide to Love, which is about an executive who goes through an unexpected breakup, then accepts an assignment to go undercover and learn about the tourist industry in Vietnam. This is one of the first films to be fully shot in the country.

"I think this is going to be the first movie of mine that I've actually said, 'Kids, I need you to sit through this. And if you don't like it, you got to zip it and you got to just stay there, you got to just take it on the chin,'" Cook said of having her two children watch the rom-com. "And yeah, 'I gotta watch Mom's silly, pointy little face for an hour-and-a-half and then we can go home.'"

And in addition to this movie, and being on board for a Pussycats revival, Reid told ET that there might be another American Pie movie on the horizon. "There will definitely be another one because there's definitely something out there. But we'll see what happens," she shared, before adding that "all" of the original cast members are down for a sequel.

In the meantime, check out Reid, Cook and Pyle in A Tourist's Guide to Love when it premieres April 21 on Netflix.

