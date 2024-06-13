Rachel Leviss will be tuning in to her ex's new show.

On the latest episode of iHeartPodcast's Rachel Goes Rogue, the Vanderpump Rules alum learned that Tom Sandoval will appear on the third season of The Traitors, and she was quick to deem it must-watch TV.

"I think I might have to tune in to watch that," she said. "... I have been watching last season's Traitors. The dynamic is very interesting... I may have to tune in for this because I feel like he is a master manipulator."

"It would be very interesting to see his tactics in a situation where it's encouraged to be manipulative," Rachel added. "Put on your psychology cap for this one 'cause it sounds very entertaining."

Tom is set to face off on the series against Survivor legends Rob Mariano, Carolyn Wiger, Jeremy Collins and Tony Vlachos; Big Brother alums Britney Haynes and Danielle Reyes; and Bachelorette fan-favorite Gabby Windey.

They'll be joined by a slew of other familiar faces, including actor Britney Spears' ex-husband, Sam Asghari, Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause, Summer House's Ciara Miller, The Biggest Loser's Bob Harper, RuPaul's Drag Race icon Bob the Drag Queen, wrestler Nikki Garcia, Bachelor in Paradise's Wells Adams, British royal Lord Ivar Mountbatten, and Zac Efron's brother, Dylan Efron.

Rounding out the cast are Bravo-lebrities Chanel Ayan from The Real Housewives of Dubai, Dolores Catania from The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Dorinda Medley from The Real Housewives of New York and Robyn Dixon from The Real Housewives of Potomac.

Rachel has long made her feelings about Tom clear. The pair made headlines last year when their affair came to light amid Tom's relationship with Ariana Madix.

While Rachel and Tom initially continued their romance after news of it broke, they eventually called it quits. In the months following Scandoval, Rachel frequently bashed Tom and Ariana and even filed a revenge porn lawsuit against both of them.

While both Tom and Ariana deny Rachel's allegations and have asked the court to dismiss her lawsuit, the podcast host has fired back with court docs of her own. In the latest court docs, Rachel claimed that she was turned "into an unwilling porn star" by the former couple.

Distaste for Rachel's lawsuit may be the only thing Tom and Ariana have in common now. In fact, during Vanderpump Rules' season 11 reunion, Tom exclaimed, "It's one thing for her to come after me, but to come after Ariana, I'm questioning if she has a f**king soul. It's insane."

Ariana agreed, stating, "I don't understand. I've never done anything to her."

Another reason Rachel may tune in to The Traitors? She had a good experience when she watched her ex compete on season 2 of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test.

"I watched Special Forces," she said, before revealing that she was asked to be on the show alongside Tom.

"I did get asked to be on that and Tom was trying to convince me to go on Special Forces with him. I'm like, 'Are you kidding me? I'm going to get out of this in-patient treatment facility and go right into a traumatic situation where they're all yelling at me and tell me I'm a piece of [s**t], all that stuff?'" Rachel said of the mental health facility she entered in the wake of Scandoval. "No. No. That's, like, opposite of what I want."

She enjoyed watching the series, though, explaining, "I did watch that and I did have a little bit of joy seeing him go through painful experiences."

