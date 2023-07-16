Rachel Zegler Addresses Criticism Over Her 'Snow White' Casting
Rachel Zegler is staying positive and spreading an inspiring message.
The actress took to Twitter on Saturday to share a collection of throwback photos of her childhood, showing her dressed up as Disney princesses in different costumes while at Disneyland when she was 4 years old.
The post comes in response to backlash directed at Zegler by online trolls, who slammed her casting as Snow White in an upcoming live-action adaptation, based on her ethnicity -- similar to the criticism leveled by trolls at Halle Bailey after she was cast to star in The Little Mermaid.
"Extremely appreciative of the love i feel from those defending me online," Zegler, 22, wrote in her post. "But please don’t tag me in the nonsensical discourse about my casting. i really, truly do not want to see it."
"So, i leave you w these photos!" she added. "i hope every child knows they can be a princess no matter what."
The upcoming adaptation is being directed by Amazing Spider-Man and (500) Days of Summer director Marc Webb, with a script by Greta Gerwig and Erin Cressida Wilson.
Songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, who previously wrote the lyrics for two new songs for Disney's 2019 remake of Aladdin, are also set to write new songs for the film.
So far, not much is known about the film's storyline or the cast, What we do know is that Zegler will have a formidable on-screen foe in Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot, who has been cast as the Evil Queen.
ET spoke with Gadot on the red carpet at the premiere of her Netflix movie, Red Notice, back in November, where the actress shared her excitement at taking on the role of the Evil Queen in the upcoming adaptation of the classic fairy tale.
"I'm excited about the fact that this is, like, an iconic character. I'm excited to create an iconic villain character in my own voice," Gadot raved. "I'm very, very, very excited and looking forward to playing the Evil Queen...Mirror, mirror on the wall. Can't wait!"
Snow White is set to hit theaters in March 2024.
