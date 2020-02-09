It may be the most glamorous night of the year, but the weather conditions in Los Angeles aren't exactly prime for the 2020 Academy Awards.

Hard rain and cold winds have hit the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood where the Oscars are being held. The carpet is being protected by a large tent to help fend off the conditions, but that hasn't saved all of the stars.

The Associated Press reports that Billy Porter and Tamron Hall were victims of the downpour while some camera crews rushed to find tarps and protective plastic for their cameras as a hole was noticed in the tent.

With the weather in the 50s, the stars have been noticeably chilly with Porter spotted sitting down with a gray blanket wrapped around him after posing on the carpet in his stunning Giles Deacon Couture gold feather top and orange printed skirt. The Pose star paired the look with Jimmy Choo pumps.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

When the photo of Porter snuggled tightly in the blanket began surfacing online, the star replied to ET's tweet, writing, "It's raining in LA and it's cold Betches!!!"

It’s raining in LA and it’s cold Betches!!! https://t.co/gpsXJxERfp — Billy Porter (@theebillyporter) February 9, 2020

This is only the ninth time it has rained on the Oscars red carpet since 1945 and the first time since 2015.

It’s raining at the Academy Awards, the 11th time that’s happened since 1945 and the first instance since 2015. That year, 0.70 inches of rain fell, tied for the wettest #Oscars on record, according to @latimes research from that year. https://t.co/D1TEQprcaBpic.twitter.com/Zy2lXVFXsC — Daniel Miller (@DanielNMiller) February 9, 2020

Here's more from the red carpet rain:

The rain is so heavy it has busted through the red carpet — good thing they have a meteorologist here — rain is far from over! 😉 #Oscarspic.twitter.com/oDXXleq3SA — Ginger Zee (@Ginger_Zee) February 9, 2020

The carpet is open... and the rain has begun pic.twitter.com/DlYgZgITQC — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) February 9, 2020

