Sylvester Stallone dropped a new brutal trailer on Tuesday for Rambo: Last Blood that includes some glimpses of the badass Vietnam War veteran throughout his five-film tenure.

The new clip, which Stallone himself shared on Instagram, begins with the grizzled character's mentor in First Blood, Colonel Sam Trautman (Richard Crenna), explaining just how special, and deadly, John J. Rambo is.

"We're dealing with an expert," Trautman states, as viewers see glimpses of Rambo over the years combined with new snippets from Last Blood. "With guns, with knives, with his bare hands. Rambo was the best."

Then, fans are given a brief breakdown of what the new installment entails. Rambo is shown going horseback riding with a friend's daughter, Gabrielle (Yvette Monreal), at his ranch, before she is kidnapped by a Mexican cartel.

"I finally came home," Rambo states in a voice-over. "To defend the only family I'd ever known."

In order to get Gabrielle back, Rambo first confronts her assailants, but it doesn't quite go as planned. The fight returns to Rambo's ranch, where he battles the cartel foot soldiers one by one. As with all Rambo films, plenty of explosives, hand-to-hand fights and incredible one-liners are teased.

"You started this, I'll end it," Rambo says into a walkie talkie amid imagery of a battle taking place in an underground cave system.

This is the second teaser to be released after the first dropped in May, which offers several of the same shots from Last Blood, without the throwback imagery.

Also in May, Stallone headed to the Cannes Film Festival where he showed some footage from Last Blood. The next week, he was back doing reshoots, including filming underground scenes. He took a break during production to share a behind-the-scenes clip with fans online.

Rambo: Last Blood arrives in theaters on Sept. 20.

GET MORE FILM NEWS IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'Rambo: Last Blood' Trailer: Sylvester Stallone's Iconic Character Is After Vengeance

Sylvester Stallone Dresses Like a Cowboy in First Photos From 'Rambo 5' Set

Sylvester Stallone and Jamie Foxx Sweetly Support Daughters at '47 Meters Down: Uncaged' Premiere

Related Gallery