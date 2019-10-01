It's a bittersweet time for Rami Malek.

After four seasons and an Emmy Award for Best Actor, the 38-year-old star is saying goodbye to Mr. Robot.

"It's a tremendously emotional experience," Malek told ET at the season four premiere in New York City on Tuesday. "It has been since we began shooting this fourth season, and I know that it will be at the end of this night. It's a moment in my life that is profound and prolific."

The fourth and final season of the USA Network drama is set during the 2015 Christmas holiday and promises to be one filled with answers, hacking and blood.

"It is a very fulfilling and cathartic ending," Malek said, adding, "If I may be so bold as to say, I think we nailed it."

As the actor completed his time on Mr. Robot, he gave creator Sam Esmail one of his character, Elliot's, hoodies. As for what Esmail gifted him, it was something very sentimental.

"He put together the collection of all the CDs that Elliot uses to compile all the nasty people who have done the world wrong and framed them for me with a photo of the two of us," he shared.

And did he take anything from set? "Oh yeah," he said with a smirk, but kept mum about what exactly he snatched.

Among the Oscar winner's upcoming projects is starring as the lead villain in the James Bond movie, No Time to Die.

"I had an extraordinary time," Malek shared of being a part of the iconic franchise. "It is phenomenal every time you get to go to set and you see those three numbers, 007, on every piece of paper, on every badge, on every stage. It's extraordinary to be part of that legacy and that history, and I cannot wait for you guys to see that as well."

Mr. Robot kicks off its final season Sunday, Oct. 6 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on USA Network.

