With one month left to go before Mr. Robot embarks on its final adventure, an eerie new teaser is here -- and it promises a showdown of epic proportions.

ET exclusively debuts the very first look at the dramatic 30-second teaser, which officially hits TV screens everywhere Thursday evening, and Elliot Alderson (Rami Malek) has his hands full as the new footage tees up a brutal battle between the brilliant hacker and his enigmatic nemesis, Whiterose (B.D. Wong).

Set during the 2015 Christmas holiday, the final 13 episodes promise to be filled with answers, hacking and blood. "Is she listening?" Elliot asks, some despair evident in his voice as he refers to Whiterose as the camera slowly pans for the slow reveal. "Of course she is. She always is."

"See what's going on out there? What happened? What's been happening?" Elliot warns, the stakes the highest they've ever been. "We let this go, Whiterose will destroy this world. By next week, we'll be dead."

As the teaser plays on, it's clear that Elliot is racing against the clock, queuing up for a confrontation with Whiterose that would make anyone nervous.

"We don't have a lot of time. We can take them down together," he continues, before Elliot suddenly breaks. "She's going to pay for what she's done! She can't hide from what's coming for her!"

Watch the eerie new final season teaser, exclusively on ET.

In January, Malek spoke with ET at the Palm Springs International Film Awards, about the final season of the groundbreaking hacker drama.

"[Christian Slater and I] both got a call from Sam Esmail, our director, executive producer, creator, and my mouth was agape after he told me how the season ended. So, it's going to be a very, very, climatic ending to what I think has been four great seasons of television," Malek said at the time, adding, "I'm gonna miss Elliot quite a bit."

Mr. Robot has been a star-making turn for Malek, who is now an Oscar winner (for Bohemian Rhapsody), as well as an Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning actor (for the USA Network series). When news came last year that the show was ending after four seasons, Esmail promised that fans would be given a proper ending.

"Excited to show you guys the final chapter in Elliot's journey. It's going to be sad to say goodbye to Mr. Robot, but it'll be sadder to say goodbye to all the fans," Esmail tweeted at the time. "Thanks for hanging with us throughout the years and cannot wait to share the conclusion with all of you."

Mr. Robot kicks off its final season Sunday, Oct. 6 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on USA Network.

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'Mr. Robot' Final Season Premiere Date Revealed in Moody New Trailer -- Watch!

'Mr. Robot': Rami Malek's Elliot Faces His Past in Grim Sneak Peek at Final Season

Rami Malek and Christian Slater Tease 'Very, Very Climatic' Ending to 'Mr. Robot' (Exclusive)

Related Gallery