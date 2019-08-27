Elliot Alderson is saying "goodbye, friend."

Mr. Robotofficially kicks off its final chapter on Sunday, Oct. 6 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on USA Network, it was revealed in a new, unnerving minute-long trailer released Tuesday.

Set during the 2015 Christmas holiday, the final 13-episode season promises to be one filled with answers, hacking and blood. In the new footage, a hoodied Elliot (Rami Malek) and Mr. Robot (Christian Slater) are seen riding the New York City subway deep into the winter as they get back to work and down a path that could prove endless.

"We need to get back to work," Elliot declares, as snapshots of some dangerous and nefarious situations ramp up the stakes.

"You go down this path, it'll never end. It will always be something else, another symbol to destroy, more people to save. This is an endless war," Mr. Robot warns. "What you're about to do... is crossing the line."

USA Network

"It's a little late for that, don't you think?" Elliot replies as he and Mr. Robot sit in the dead of night by a crackling fire.

The previous season ended with Elliot managing to recover all the lost E Corp data and reversing the Five/Nine hack.

Watch the final season trailer below.

In January, Malek spoke with ET at the Palm Springs International Film Awards, where he was accepting the Breakout Performance honor for Bohemian Rhapsody, about the final season of the groundbreaking hacker drama.

"[Christian Slater and I] both got a call from Sam Esmail, our director, executive producer, creator, and my mouth was agape after he told me how the season ended. So, it's going to be a very, very, climatic ending to what I think has been four great seasons of television," Malek said at the time, adding, "I'm gonna miss Elliot quite a bit."

Mr. Robot has been a star-making turn for Malek, who is now an Oscar winner (for Bohemian Rhapsody), as well as an Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning actor (for the USA Network series). When news came last year that the show was ending after four seasons, Esmail promised that fans would be given a proper ending.

"Excited to show you guys the final chapter in Elliot's journey. It's going to be sad to say goodbye to Mr. Robot, but it'll be sadder to say goodbye to all the fans," Esmail tweeted at the time. "Thanks for hanging with us throughout the years and cannot wait to share the conclusion with all of you."

Mr. Robot returns Sunday, Oct. 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on USA Network.

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'Mr. Robot': Rami Malek's Elliot Faces His Past in Grim Sneak Peek at Final Season

Rami Malek Credits 'Mr. Robot' for Landing Him His Oscar-Winning Role in 'Bohemian Rhapsody' (Exclusive)

Rami Malek and Christian Slater Tease 'Very, Very Climatic' Ending to 'Mr. Robot' (Exclusive)

Related Gallery