Rami Malek is offering fans a rare peek at his private romance with Bohemian Rhapsody co-star Lucy Boynton!

The Oscar winner covers the September issue of GQ and in the middle of the interview, Malek goes shopping for a gift for his ladylove. First, he heads into a Goop, Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle store, where he and his interviewer zero in on some Champagne coupes, wide-brimmed stemware for when a Champagne flute just won't cut it. However, the 38-year-old actor decides it's unwise to carry delicate glassware around the streets of New York.

Next, the interviewer suggests a formulated herbal "soak." When asked if Boynton is a fan of baths, Malek replies, "She's British, so all she takes is baths."

However, this "soak" only comes in 24-ounce sacks, once again making carrying it around the city inconvenient. Ultimately, the pair decide on some deodorant that "smells so good, I would wear it as a perfume," per the interviewer.

Upon making the decision, Malek tells his shopping pal, "She'll be so 'chuffed.'" This is a Britishism that he picked up while making Bohemian Rhapsody.

But the shopping doesn't end there. Next, the pair head to a jewelry store, where he chooses a thin, gold necklace with a crescent-shaped pendant to also give to Boynton.

Then, Malek gets an idea. He has the deodorant wrapped in a jewelry box and puts the necklace in an everyday Goop bag. Clearly, he has a flair for romance!

The pair met on the set of the Queen biopic in 2017, fueling dating rumors for months. Finally, in January, while receiving the Breakthrough Artist Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival, Malek called Boynton his "love" during his acceptance speech.

"Thank you, Lucy Boynton," he said. "You have been my ally, my confidante, my love. Thank you so much."

During the chat with GQ, the leading man also shared just how determined he was to make it as an actor before finding fame. In his mid-20s, he worked at a restaurant in L.A., where he kept a folder of headshots.

"If I saw someone who looked in any way producer-like, because the restaurant was in the middle of Hollywood, I would stick a headshot and a résumé into their to-go order," he shared.

So, what did he look for that convinced him he was about to hand off to a Hollywood bigwig?

"I could tell if they were picking up a company order if the name said Hollywood This or Production This or Something Pictures. And then you'd see the person come in and you'd think, 'Oh, that's not just an assistant.'"

One of these go-to orders even led to an audition. See more of the interview by heading here.

