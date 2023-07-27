Randy Meisner, Founding Eagles Bassist and Vocalist, Dead at 77

Randy Meisner has died. The founding member, bassist and vocalist of the Eagles died on Wednesday night due to complications from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, the band confirmed in a blog post. He was 77.

"Randy was an integral part of the Eagles and instrumental in the early success of the band," the band said in a statement. "His vocal range was astonishing, as is evident on his signature ballad, 'Take It to the Limit.'"

Meisner was born on March 8, 1946, in Scotts Bluff, Nebraska. Prior to his time with The Eagles, Meisner served as a bassist and vocalist with Rick Nelson's Stone Canyon Band.

Next, Meisner was at the forefront of the musical revolution in 1960s Los Angeles as the original bass player for the pioneering country-rock group, Poco.

Then, in 1971, Meisner formed the Eagles along with Glenn Frey, Don Henley, and Bernie Leadon. Meisner contributed to five of the band's albums: Eagles, Desperado, On The Border, One of These Nights and Hotel California.

As part of the group, Meisner was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.

Funeral arrangements for the musician are pending.

