Tafari Campbell, the personal chef for Barack and Michelle Obama, has died after drowning in the waters near the Obama's estate in Martha's Vineyard. He was 45.

Campbell's body was discovered by divers on Monday after he was first reported missing Sunday evening, the Massachusetts police told the Chicago Sun-Times.

Police responded to reports of a missing paddleboarder, and later discovered Campbell's body "approximately 100 feet from shore at a depth of about eight feet," according to authorities.

The Obamas were not at their Martha's Vineyard residence at the time of Campbell's tragic drowning.

Campbell was a former sous chef at the White House and later was hired as the former first couple's personal chef.

The family released a statement following the news of Campbell's death, paying tribute and mourning the loss of their close family friend.

"Tafari was a beloved part of our family. When we first met him, he was a talented sous chef at the White House -- creative and passionate about food, and its ability to bring people together," the Obama's statement shared. "In the years that followed, we got to know him as a warm, fun, extraordinarily kind person who made all of our lives a little brighter."

"That’s why, when we were getting ready to leave the White House, we asked Tafari to stay with us, and he generously agreed. He’s been part of our lives ever since, and our hearts are broken that he’s gone," the statement continued. "Today we join everyone who knew and loved Tafari -- especially his wife Sherise and their twin boys, Xavier and Savin -- in grieving the loss of a truly wonderful man."

An investigation into the death is currently being conducted by the State Police Detective Unit for the Cape and Islands District and Edgartown Police.

