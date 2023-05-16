Barack Obama is admitting there is some validity to Michelle Obama's gripes about their early marriage.

During a sit-down interview with CBS Mornings co-host Nate Burleson, the former president responded to his wife's comments from a panel last year, where she admitted that there was a 10-year period early in her marriage when she "couldn't stand" her husband.

When asked how he's been able to get back into Michelle's good graces, Barack candidly replied that "it sure helps to be out of the White House."

The 61-year-old politician went on to share that having "a little more time" to spend with his spouse has also contributed to their happier marriage.

"What also helps though, about children... Michelle, when our girls were growing up, that was priority number one, two, three and four. And so, I did not fully appreciate, I think, as engaged of a father I was, the degree of stress and tension for her knowing that not just me and Michelle were under scrutiny and in this strange environment, but that we were raising our daughters in a kind of situation that just wasn't normal," he explained. "Now that they're doing good, she's a little more forgiving of my flaws. What she's told me is, 'Looking back, you did OK as a dad.' And if I passed that test, then she'll forgive me most of my other foibles."

Former President @BarackObama opens up about his relationship with @MichelleObama, after she revealed she didn’t like him for 10 years of their marriage: “Let me say this, it sure helps to be out of the White House.” https://t.co/hNA68lo1u1pic.twitter.com/CQqmyO4e9G — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) May 16, 2023

In December, Michelle sat down for a panel with Revolt TV alongside Kelly Rowland, H.E.R., Winnie Harlow, Tina Knowles-Lawson and moderator Angie Martinez, where she expanded on the marital struggles she faced with Barack after they married in 1992.

The couple shares two daughters -- Malia, 24, and Sasha, 21 -- and Michelle said that it was during their daughters' early years, as Barack was beginning his political career, that the animosity between the couple hit its highest point.

"People think I'm being catty by saying this -- it's like, there were 10 years where I couldn't stand my husband. And guess when it happened? When those kids were little," she recalled. "We're trying to build our careers and, you know, worrying about school and who's doing what and what, I was like, 'Ugh, this isn't even.' And guess what? Marriage isn't 50/50, ever, ever."

"There are times I'm 70, he's 30. There are times he's 60, 40, but guess what? Ten years -- we've been married 30. I would take 10 bad years over 30 -- it's just how you look at it," she added. "And people give up . . . 'Five years; I can't take it.'"

Thankfully, their rocky period is long behind them, as evidenced by how the couple is never shy when it comes to sharing their love for each other on social media.

Last year, Barack shared a sweet series of photos on his Instagram page to memorialize their 30th anniversary, writing, "After 30 years, I'm not sure why you look exactly the same and I don't. I do know that I won the lottery that day -- that I couldn't have asked for a better life partner. Happy anniversary, sweetheart!"

For her part, Michelle also had nothing but sweet words for her husband.

"Happy anniversary to the man I love!" she wrote. "These last 30 years have been an adventure, and I'm grateful to have you by my side. Here's to a lifetime together. I love you @BarackObama."

RELATED CONTENT:

Michelle Obama Moonlights as Bruce Springsteen's Backup Singer

Michelle Obama's Latest Book Is On Sale Ahead of New Netflix Special

Barack Obama Shares Sweet Photo in Honor of Michelle Obama's Birthday

Michelle Obama Says Daughters Sasha and Malia Have ‘Boyfriends and Real Lives’ This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery