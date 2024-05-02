Randy Travis is making new music! The 64-year-old country star is back with a new single more than a decade after suffering a life-threatening stroke in 2013.

Travis shared the news on Wednesday in a social media post.

"It’s been a while since my last new recording, but I’m excited to share that this Friday, May 3, I will be releasing my first brand new studio recording in more than a decade, 'Where That Came From,'" he captioned a post on Instagram.



"You’ll hear much more about the special team of folks who came together to help make this magical moment in my career possible in the coming week," he added. "In the meantime, just know that when it comes to me singing songs for you, there’s always more where that came from. Thank you for singing along all these years."

The video includes behind-the-scenes clips of Travis in the studio, set to a sneak peek of the new track.

The song rollout has so far included heartfelt tributes from Clay Walker and Cole Swindell.

"Randy Travis has meant a lot to me over the years," Swindell wrote, sharing a video of himself seated with Travis as they listen to the new song together. "He was my very first concert and one of the reasons I decided to sign with Warner. It has been such an honor to be able to call him a friend and to be able to hear this song with him for the first time is something I’ll never forget. I have a feeling it’s gonna hit everyone just like it did me. What a voice..what a song. Get ready!"

The new tune comes eight years after Travis made his triumphant return to the stage in 2016, performing the hymn "Amazing Grace" during the Medallion Ceremony for his induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

He's stayed busy in recent years with the release of a memoir, Forever and Ever, Amen: A Memoir of Music, Faith and Braving the Storms of Life, in 2019 and a documentary, More Life, the following year.

Just about six months ago, Travis was honored during a special event -- A Texas Heroes & Friends Tribute to Randy Travis -- in Grand Prairie, Texas.

Randy Travis attends A Texas Heroes & Friends Tribute to Randy Travis - 1 Night, 1 Place, 1 Time at Texas Trust CU Theatre on November 15, 2023 in Grand Prairie, Texas. - Omar Vega/Getty Images

Back in 2021, Kane Brown was singing the praises of his country music mentor at the CMT Artists of the Year event.

In an interview with ET, Brown -- who often performed well-received covers of Travis' hits while coming up in the country music world -- reflected on what the country star has meant to him over the years.

"Randy was a huge help to my success, singing the songs, doing the covers -- his songs, they have meaning to them. He's a great storyteller," recalled Brown.

"For all the new artists here in Nashville... he's showing so much support. I wish I would've had that when I was coming up," he explained. "He's a great mentor."

RELATED CONTENT: