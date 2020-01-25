Rapper YG Released From Jail Ahead of GRAMMYs Performance

Rapper YG has been released from jail, just in time for his GRAMMY Awards performance.

ET has confirmed that the 29-year-old rapper, whose real name is Keenon Jackson, was released from custody on Friday night, shortly after 9 p.m. PT.

Deputy James Nagao of the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department told ET that they arrested YG at 4 a.m. on Friday and obtained a warrant to search his home as part of an ongoing criminal investigation. He was then taken to Men's Central Jail in L.A. where he was booked for robbery, and had a bail set at $250,000.

His arraignment has been set for Tuesday in Compton Court.

YG, along with Kirk Franklin, DJ Khaled, John Legend, Meek Mill and Roddy Ricch, is set to perform a tribute for the late Nipsey Hussle at Sunday's GRAMMYs.

YG's attorney, Joe Tacopina, had told ET that they were hoping to have the rapper released from custody as soon as possible.

"We are posting bail. Quite frankly I suspect the timing of this was not coincidental. I think the whole purpose of this was to prevent him from doing that tribute to Nipsey [Hussle] on Sunday at the GRAMMYs," Tacopina said. "There’s no reason he should not be able to perform because he’s going to be able to post bail. The district attorney’s not even involved in these charges. It’s just a police case right now. The timing is more than little suspect."

YG and Hussle had been close friends. YG delivered an emotional speech during the late rapper's Celebration of Life event.

"Nip, that's my brother," he said. "He was like a real big brother to me… We always talking about goals, family, homes, plays we trying to make."

See more of his tribute in the video below.

YG Delivers Heartfelt Tribute to Nipsey Hussle Alongside DJ Mustard This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Rapper YG Arrested Just Days Before He's to Perform at GRAMMYs

Inside the Nipsey Hussle Celebration of Life Memorial Service

Rapper YG Apologizes to the LGBTQ Community for His 'Ignorant' Views in the Past

Related Gallery