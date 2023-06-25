Ray J and Princess Love showed a united front at the 2023 BET Awards on Sunday. The on-again, off-again couple were on hand at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles to present the award for Best New Artist.

"Love wins. I love you, baby," Ray J said to Princess Love on stage. "Listening, trying to compromise, never going to let you go."

After the show, the couple spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier about their rekindled romance, and the challenges they've faced.

"I mean love is hard. It's never easy but it always works out," Love shared. "And that's what it's supposed to be, right?"

As for how they've managed to move forward together, Ray J explained it was all about "us just becoming best friends and doing things that she loves to do that I love to do and just hanging in there."

"She's my best buddy I'm her best buddy. And all the friends and everybody we had around, they gotta get out of our bubble," he added. "I think once we start locking in like that it just became super fun, you know?"

"I feel like there were a lot of people who were against us, and, I mean, even some of the world is against us," Princess said. "But we have to just shut everybody out and focus on us, and our family."

"For me, it's just compromising a lot more and listening and trying to understand how we can make it right, and what I can do to be better too," Ray J shared. "I mean, when you'ew looking at the edge and it's about to be over for real, this is a sure thing, it changes the whole scope of things. And I'm happy we stuck in there."

In March, Ray J requested to dismiss his latest divorce case against Princess. In October 2021, the "Sexy Can I" singer and reality star filed for divorce – the third time the couple decided to end their marriage since May 2020, after twice previously filing and then dismissing divorce requests.

On the BET Awards stage, Ray J called out the "fly guys" who hit on Princess Love while the two were separated. "And to all y'all fly guys out there that's been my wife's DMs when we wasn't together, I see you, and I want to let you know, she mine."

Love first filed for divorce from her husband in May 2020, and she later filed to have her request dismissed the following July. Then, in September, Ray J chose to file for divorce. However, the pair then requested that to be dismissed in February 2021.

The couple first tied the knot in August 2016, and are parents to a daughter, Melody Love, and a son, Epik Ray Norwood.

