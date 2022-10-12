Ray J and Kanye "Ye" West appear to be mending fences after posing together at the premiere of Candace Owens' new documentary, The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM.

The screening took place in Nashville, Tennessee, and included a select group of invitees, including Jason and Brittany Aldean, and Kid Rock.

West sported an all-black look, which included a dress jacket, baggy pants, tall boots and a t-shirt. He completed his outfit with a familiar black baseball cap, with this one reading "2024." Ray J similarly dressed in all black, as well as Owens, who wore a black, strapless gown for the affair. While Ray J and West were both there in support of Owens, the former foes kept their distance as they posed with the conservative political commentator in between them in pics published by Page Six.

The photo op comes not long after Ray J threatened to release more sex tapes he allegedly made with West's ex, Kim Kardashian. After a bit of a back-and-forth on social media, the pair ended up coming together, and instead targeted momager Kris Jenner, calling her out for being the "mastermind" behind the Kardashians' empire.

Ye, Ray J, and Kid Rock at the #GreatestLie premiere tonight (10.12.22) pic.twitter.com/uRZ4vk2G0n — Photos Of Ye (@PhotosOfKanye) October 13, 2022

Both men are coming off concerning weeks, with Ray J posting a series of troubling posts that alluded to suicidal ideations, and West facing a slew of backlash after making anti-semitic comments in a rant that began with him and Owens wearing "White Lives Matter" t-shirts at his Yeezy presentation during Paris Fashion Week.

West has since been locked out of his social media accounts following a series of offensive posts and jabs at everyone from Kardashian to Gigi Hadid to Hailey Bieber, as well as Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson and others.

Owens defended West following his social media lockout, telling listeners of the Candace Owens Podcast, "If you’re an honest person, you don’t think these tweets are anti-Semitic. You don’t think he wrote this because he hates or wants to genocide Jewish people. This does not represent the beginning of the Holocaust."

