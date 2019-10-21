A documentary about the tumultuous life of Death Row Records founder Suge Knight could be hitting theaters in the near future, all thanks to Ray J.

Ray J's manager and producing partner, David Weintraub, confirmed to ET that Knight -- who is currently serving time after accepting a 28-year plea deal in his murder trial last year -- has signed his life rights to the 38-year-old rapper and former reality TV star.

Weintraub stated that the deal was finalized seven months ago.

Ray J and Knight have been friends for decades, Weintraub told ET, adding that Knight trusts that Ray J will make the right decisions to produce film, TV and music projects that will tell a truthful story, while also making money for his family while he is incarcerated.

A documentary about Knight's life is among a multitude of projects that Ray J and Wintraub are looking to produce. Additionally, the pair are hoping to receive Knight's blessing to possibly resurrect the Death Row Records label itself, with a roster of new artists in the hopes of creating the next era for the infamous label.

The primary focus of Ray J and Weintraub's efforts is the documentary, however, they are also exploring the possibility of shooting a scripted series about Knight and the founding of Death Row Records.

Weintraub tells ET that a number of major film studios, independent financiers and documentarians have reached out to work with him and Ray J on this venture.

"[Knight] opened so [many] doors for so many people, [so] it is important that we represent his story the right way," Weintraub said.

On Monday, however, Knight spoke with The Blastfrom prison, and clarified that "Ray J is the little brother and family," but the incarcerated mogul claimed that he's only chosen Ray J to run the operations of the record label.

Meanwhile, Knight said his life rights -- and power of attorney regarding his medical needs -- rests with his fiancee, Toi-Lin Kelly.

Knight also reportedly claimed that Masked Singer host Nick Cannon has been tasked with writing a book detailing his notorious life.

