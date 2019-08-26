Ray J's family is growing!

The 38-year-old rapper took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal that he and his wife, Princess Love, are expecting their second child. The couple, who tied the knot back in 2016, already shares a 1-year-old daughter, Melody.

To announce the happy news, Ray J shared shots of his family at the pool. In one pic, Princess Love and Melody are hanging on a swan float, while the expectant mom shows off her growing belly in a black swimsuit. Other photos show each parent holding their daughter during the pool fun.

Additionally, Ray J posted posed pics of his family hanging out in bed together, which feature Melody in a "Big Sis" shirt.

"Baby #2 on the way! @MelodyLoveNorwood your about to be a big sister! #Godisthegreatest @princesslove," Ray J captioned the post.

Princess Love posted about her pregnancy too, opting to share pics from her family's photo shoot on a bed.

"Somebody’s gonna be a big sis 👶🏽🍼 New addition arriving Jan 2020 @melodylovenorwood @rayj #2under2 #Blessed," she captioned the photos.

Back in March, Ray J told Us Weekly that he already had baby number two on the brain.

"I want one more right now. I’m trying right now, I’m trying to get one in and hopefully we can have another by April, if it happens," he said at the time. "They could be friends and protect each other, like my sister and myself."

Previously, after revealing Princess Love's first pregnancy back in 2017, Ray J told The Real that they had been actively trying to grow their family.

"It was special, because we was tryin' for a while," he said at the time. "It's not as easy as people think. Some people go on tour and get everybody pregnant. But for me, it was love and we took our time."

Watch the video below for more pregnancy news.

