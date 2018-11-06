Ray J is here to set the record straight!

Late on Monday, the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star got on Instagram where he crushed a recent report that he’s been spilling the beans on his past relationship with Kim Kardashian.

“I felt like I need to come online and shut down all of these false rumors that’s going on about me and what I said about somebody I been with in the past,” he states in the clip. “Let me make this one thing clear: I’m in a great place in my life. I’m happy. I love my wife. I got a beautiful brand-new baby girl, her name is Melody Love Norwood, and I’ve been trying to be the best parent I can be.”

“I would never say these things after watching my wife go through labor for 28 hours,” he continued. “Okay? Like, this is disgusting. The person I am now is not who I was in the past and I need ya’ll to give me a chance to grow and to love and to respect the people I’m with without trying to slander my name. Please. God is working. And obviously the devil is trying to work too but it will not happen. I will not let that happen, ya’ll. I love my wife and I have nothing but respect for everybody out there, past and present. False rumors.”

It all started with a report from The Sun claiming Ray was sharing new details about intimate moments he shared with Kim when they were dating. Among them was the singer’s supposed claim that he and the reality star had “marathon sessions” and she hated getting sweaty, often taking breaks to fix her makeup.

He also allegedly said she demanded certain lighting arrangements and would take calls from her mother, Kris Jenner, during sex. Moreover, the report claims she had a red Louis Vuitton trunk filled with sex toys.

When addressing this report on Twitter, Kim slammed Ray J, calling him a “pathological liar.”

The reality star appeared alongside Ray in a now-infamous sex tape, catapulting her to fame in 2003.

Or shows he’s a pathological liar 😂😂😂 you actually believe this story? It’s too funny to me! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 4, 2018

Get more Kardashian-Jenner news down below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Khloe Kardashian Rocks String Thong in Sexy Shoot After Tristan Thompson Cheating Episode of ‘KUWTK’

Kim Kardashian Slams Ex Ray J as 'Pathological Liar'

Khloe Kardashian Says Tristan Thompson Was 'Lucky' She Was 9 Months Pregnant During Cheating Scandal

Related Gallery