Ray J Shares First Photos of Newborn Son Epik Ray Norwood

Ray J couldn't be a prouder dad!

The "One Wish" singer introduced his new baby, son Epik Ray Norwood, to his Instagram fans on Tuesday. Sharing photos from the hospital of his little one with his wife, Princess Love, and 1-year-old daughter, Melody. He also penned a sweet note to his lady love.

"God is truly amazing! @Princesslove you are really a blessing! To watch what you went thru to have our children is something words can’t express. I’m so proud of you," he wrote. "Thank you for everything! 2020 is already the best year of my life! - Here he is EPIK RAY NORWOOD."

Epik was born on Dec. 30. Last week, Princess shared her new bundle of joy with the world, posting a snapshot to Instagram showing their son's tiny hand holding her finger, and shared their baby's bold name.

"Epik Ray Norwood 💙," Princess captioned the heartwarming photo.

Their baby boy's arrival comes after their very public drama following the Soul Train Awards in Las Vegas in November, when Princess accused the 38-year-old rapper of leaving her stranded in Vegas with their daughter while she was more than eight months pregnant. Ray J later denied her claims with his own Instagram video.

However, Princess then went on Instagram Live to further tell her side of the story. Princess claimed that two weeks ago prior to their Vegas argument, she found an extra phone Ray J had and that when she confronted him about it, he admitted that he had been "entertaining some women."

Despite a report that the two reconciled, a source told ET on Nov. 27 that the two are not currently together as a couple, and that Princess was still very much considering filing for divorce from her husband of three years.

For the time being, however, it appears as if the couple has found some common ground and are enjoying their new baby boy together.

See more on Ray J and Princess' drama, below.

