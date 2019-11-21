Ray J is breaking his silence after his pregnant wife, Princess Love, claimed that he left her and their 1-year-old daughter, Melody, stranded in Las Vegas.

"My heart has been heavy for the last past week. I miss my baby Melody so much it hurts! I’m so sorry the world has to watch a young relationship like ours fall down," he wrote on Instagram alongside a video to his wife. "In order to be solid in a relationship you have to keep people out of it and let God work it out. But this hasn’t been the case. I will continue being the best man and father I can be no matter what’s on the other side. Without respect there is nothing. Love took a L this time. 💔."

Ray J, meanwhile, begins his video with a message to the media: "This is for all the media outlets out there that's putting these stories about me. Let me explain something to y'all because I don't think y'all understand who I really am."

"I am my family. I love my family. I've dedicated my life to my family. To insinuate that I would do anything to harm my daughter is just sad, man," he continued. "I'm at the sky loft if you can see. And I just don't understand how somebody could get stranded if we never left. We been right here. You stay right there."

Ray then continued by directing the rest of the message to Princess, telling her that she should not have taken their problems to social media.

"But to take this to social media and create this crazy story about me leaving my baby in harm's way, is not cool," he explained. "If we get into something big or small, we should be able to hug each other, love each other and listen to each other and understand what we need to do to make it right.”

"I apologize for everything that's happened, we supposed to be at the tightest and at the strongest," he continued. "We have another baby coming in and these are not the things we’re supposed to do. The devil’s working, but he’s not working hard enough and he will never work hard enough because my family is something I will always die for."

A source told ET on Wednesday that Princess is "fed up" with her husband, days after she claimed he left her and their daughter, Melody, stranded in Las Vegas. According to the source familiar with the situation, Princess is telling close family and friends that she’s considering filing for divorce from her husband of three years if the drama between them continues.

The source claims Ray J and Princess have not spoken to each other since Tuesday morning, adding that she and her daughter are still in Vegas. At the time, the source did not have knowledge of Ray J’s whereabouts. ET has reached out to the couple's reps for comment.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Ray J's Wife Princess Love Is ‘Fed Up’ and Considering Divorce If Drama Continues, Source Says (Exclusive)

Ray J's Wife Princess Love Shades Him After Claiming He Left Her and Their Daughter 'Stranded' in Las Vegas

Watch Ray J and Princess Love's Epic Sky-High Gender Reveal

Macy Gray and Marco McKinnis Dish on Music, Weed and Working With Denzel | Artist X Artist Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery