The drama between Ray J and his wife, Princess Love, continues.

A source exclusively tells ET that Princess is "fed up" with her husband, days after she claimed he left her and their daughter, Melody, stranded in Las Vegas. According to the source familiar with the situation, Princess is telling close family and friends that she’s considering filing for divorce from her husband of three years if the drama between them continues.

The source claims Ray J and Princess have not spoken to each other since Tuesday morning, adding that she and her daughter are still in Vegas. The source did not have knowledge of Ray J’s whereabouts. ET has reached out to the couple's reps for comment.

The pregnant Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star took to Twitter on Wednesday to share a message that it's "time to let go." Soon after, Princess -- who is eight months pregnant with her and Ray J's second child together -- shared that Ray J had blocked her on Instagram.

"Somebody tell Scooty boy he’s only hurting himself 😂😂😂," she wrote on Instagram. "This is so funny to me."

Time to let go... — Princess Love (@mzprincesslove) November 20, 2019

The drama started when Ray J posted a family photo of himself, Princess, and their 1-year-old daughter on Instagram after attending BET's Soul Train Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday.

"Left me and Melody stranded in Vegas and blocked me from calling.. now you wanna post family photos," Princess wrote in response to the since-deleted pic, adding a laugh-crying emoji and the hashtag #ByeUgly.

She later clarified her situation on her Instagram Story. "Yes I can fly home.. I have my own money," she said. "But my car is here and I don't want to drive back alone with my daughter because I'm over 8 months pregnant and I don’t even want to have to stop for gas or go into labor with all of this human trafficking going on…"

Ray J has yet to publicly address Princess' claims. See more on Ray J in the video below.

