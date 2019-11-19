Princess Love is not holding back.

This week, Ray J posted a photo of himself with his wife and their 1-year-old daughter Melody, after attending BET's Soul Train Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday.

"Thank you @bet #soulTrainAwards @princesslove @melodylovenorwood," read the since-deleted post. However, before it was removed, Princess shaded her husband, claiming that he left her and their daughter "stranded" in Las Vegas.

"Left me and Melody stranded in Vegas and blocked me from calling.. now you wanna post family photos," she wrote with a laugh-crying emoji and the hashtag #ByeUgly. Ray J has yet to address his wife's comment.

Princess is currently eight months pregnant, and later took to Instagram Story to share details of her current situation.

"Yes I can fly home.. I have my own money," she began. "But my car is here and I don't want to drive back alone with my daughter because I'm over 8 months pregnant and I don’t even want to have to stop for gas or go into labor with all of this human trafficking going on…"

Instagram Story

Ray J and Princess announced their pregnancy in August, with Ray J sharing a bunch of gorgeous family photos on Instagram, along with a caption reading, “Baby #2 on the way! @MelodyLoveNorwood your about to be a big sister!”

Last month, the couple announced that they were expecting a baby boy. Ray J and Princess have been married since 2016.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Watch Ray J and Princess Love's Epic Sky-High Gender Reveal

Ray J Buys Life Rights From Suge Knight for Possible Documentary, New Death Row Music & More (Exclusive)

Ray J’s Wife Princess Love Is Pregnant With Couple’s Second Child: Pics!

Jenna Dewan Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Steve Kazee Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery